Home Nation

7 from the South among 17 killed in Delhi hotel blaze

At least seven persons from South India died in a massive fire that engulfed a central Delhi hotel in the wee hours of Tuesday, killing at least 17 and injuring 35.

Published: 13th February 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi hotel fire

Ae fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI/TIRUPUR/VISAKHAPATNAM: At least seven persons from South India died in a massive fire that engulfed a central Delhi hotel in the wee hours of Tuesday, killing at least 17 and injuring 35.

There were 53 guests in the 45-room hotel at the time of fire. One person is missing. Among the dead were three from Kerala, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The fire started around 3.30 am in the first floor of Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh, a popular hangout spot in Delhi known for its budget hotels and shops, specially for guests from the South.

The Delhi Fire Service, which has a unit stationed not very far from the hotel, said it got the call by 4.35 am and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials said the deaths were due to smoke and not fire.
The fire might have been caused by a short circuit, sources said.

The three Keralites who died in the accident — Nalini Amma, 85, of Panelil, Cherannelloor; her son Vidyasagar, 60; and daughter Jayasree, 53, of Pazhanganattu, Chottanikkara — were part of a 13-member group that travelled to Delhi to attend a wedding. “As all of them were sleeping, they got little time to escape. All the 10 others in the group are safe,” said Anu Das, a family friend.

Two textile workers from Tamil Nadu perished in the fire. Aravind Sukumaran (40) and Nandakumar (33), were working as merchandisers with a knitwear manufacturing unit in Tirupur. Sources say the duo was sent to Delhi by their company to meet a buyer. They were to return home later on Tuesday.
Two HPCL officials — 55-year E Chalapati Rao, deputy manager in HPCL Visakhapatnam, and Pravan Kumar Bhaskar, who was working at HPCL Data Centre in Hyderabad — were also among the dead. They were part of an HPCL team attending the Petrotech exhibition being held at Greater Noida. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp