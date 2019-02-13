Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: ED hopes to make Rajeev Saxena witness as Delhi court to hear middleman's bail plea on Thursday

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who sent Saxena to jail till February 18, said he will hear the matter after perusing Saxena's medical report, which was yet to be submitted by AIIMS.

Rajeev Saxena

Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in AgustaWestland case. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday said it will hear the bail plea of Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, on Thursday.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who sent Saxena to jail till February 18, said he will hear the matter after perusing Saxena's medical report, which was yet to be submitted by AIIMS.

Saxena has sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he suffers from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia".

On Wednesday, media reports claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to make Saxena an approver in the above case.

Saxena, who got extradited from Dubai, has the information about the bribes paid to Indian counterparts, including politicians, IAF officials, bureaucrats, as well as the shell company which was made to route the bribe money in the VVIP chopper deal, reported India Today TV. 

ED is also confident of Saxena revealing significant details on the roles of other two accused Christian Michel and Gautam Khaitan in the whole deal. The probe agency is currently in talks with Saxena to turn into a witness.

According to ED, three of Saxena's companies--Intersellar Technologies (Mauritius), UHY Saxena (Dubai) and Matrix Holding (Dubai) received kickbacks from Gordian Sarl (Tunisia) and IDS Technologies (Tunisia), firms set up by Khaitan.

Middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke were directors in this firm.

