Amit Shah takes holy dip in Ganga, seeks to placate seers over Ram temple issue

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP president Amit Shah took a holy dip in the river Ganga at Sangam during ongoing Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the BJP chief in taking holy dip of faith along with his deputy Keshav Maurya and representatives of all 13 akharas. Shah took the plunge in the waters of Ganga with a vow to placate the seers over Ram temple issue.

Notably, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati at the Param Dharam Sansad on January 31, had given a call to seers to march Ayodhya to lay the foundation of Ram Temple on February 21.

The seers led by Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth have been accusing the BJP government at Centre of missing the intent of building temple. However, the VHP's Dharma Sansad after it had deferred any pro-temple movement till elections reposing faith in Modi government.

Amit Shah's visit assumes significance amid demands by various right-wing groups to bring in a law for the early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shah visited the Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, and offered his prayers. He along with CM Yogi, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, chief of Akahar Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri and Mahants of all akharas, performed an aarti at the Triveni Ghat.

On Wednesday, he met a cross-section of saints and seers by visiting them in their respective akharas in order to placate them and assure them of temple construction in Ayodhya. He made BJP's stand on temple issue clear to the saints at Kumbh.

The BJP chief is believed to have met Shankaracharya of Puri peeth, Swami Nischlanand and he had lunch at the Juna Akhara with head priest Swami Awadheshanand ji Maharaj.

The BJP chief has reiterated on multiple occasions his party's commitment to the cause of temple construction. The Ram temple title suit is currently being heard in the Supreme Court. However, Swaroopanand Saraswati's call to march Ayodhya for the temple cause has put Yogi government in a bind in UP.

A large number of seers are expected to march to Ayodhya for temple construction on February 17. Led by Swaroopanand Saraswati, believably inclined towards Congress, the saints are expected to reach Ayodhya on February 19 and lay temple foundation on February 21.

On the other, VHP is opposed to seers' move claiming that foundation could not be laid again and again as it had already been laid down at the birthplace of Lord Ram earlier by a Dalit.

But Swaroopanand Saraswati's supporters seem to be adamant and have claimed that they would not back out. They said that they would not break law and would march peacefully.

The situation, however, seems to have put the Yogi government in a quandary as the CM does not want to use force against the seers for it would paint his government anti-temple in the poll weather.