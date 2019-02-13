Home Nation

Bhopal diary

The education department has teamed up with the health department to implement the initiative. 

Published: 13th February 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Frequent transfers render fresh ammo

Transfer of hundreds of cops by the Kamal Nath government since it came to power on December 17, 2018, has given fresh ammo to the BJP to train its guns on the Congress and state government but has also not gone down well with the police establishment. The talking point in Bhopal is the second transfer of 1986-batch IPS officer Sanjay Rana within 38 days. While the BJP has alleged that those enjoying confidence of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh are getting plum postings, some IPS officers are concerned over senior officers such as Rana being transferred.

Differently-abled shuttler wins medals

No hurdle can stop real talent from flourishing. A hearing and speech impaired 11-year-old badminton prodigy Gauranshi Sharma scripted an inspiring tale, winning a silver and bronze medal in the u-16 category of recent National Badminton Championship in Chennai. The Class VI shuttler from Bhopal’s Asha Niketan School won with her companion the doubles silver, before winning the individual bronze in the singles. Enthused by the double medal-winning feat, the Madhya Pradesh Badminton Academy player’s coach Rashmi Malviya, felt that aged just 11 and already among top four in the national ranking in her age group, Gauranshi holds immense promise for future.

Laxman Rekha to keep kids away from tobacco

Stepping up the vigil against sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions, the school education department has issued directions to mark a ‘Laxman Rekha’ around schools, prohibiting vendors from setting up shop. As per Directorate of Public Instruction guidelines, a  yellow line will be drawn around schools and a 100-yard radius will be designated as ‘No Tobacco Zone.’ The education department has teamed up with the health department to implement the initiative. 

Doctor who killed driver may have murdered wife 

Dr Suresh Mantri, a 58-year-old government orthopedician who was arrested recently for brutally murdering his driver Veeru and chopping the body into pieces before immersing them in an acid drum is under the police scanner again for the mysterious death of his wife in April 2017. The police in adjoining Hoshangabad district say his wife had died under suspicious circumstances and her autopsy wasn’t conducted. “We’re also looking into the death of the wife to figure out if there was any foul play associated with that death,” a senior Hoshangabad district cop said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp