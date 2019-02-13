Home Nation

Concentrating on work, learning more about Congress structure: Priyanka Gandhi

The remark by the party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh came after she was asked about the ongoing ED probe in connection with a money laundering case against husband Robert Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, whose husband Robert Vadra is being questioned by the ED, said Wednesday these things will keep happening, but she will concentrate on her work.

The remark by the party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh came after she was asked about the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with a money laundering case against Vadra.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had accompanied Vadra to the ED's Jaipur office where he was grilled by the probe agency in a separate case related to an alleged land scam in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

"These things will keep on going, I'm doing my own work," she said early this morning after holding a marathon meeting with party workers here.

Vadra was interrogated for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur on Tuesday and his mother Maureen Vadra, was also present.

The businessman is being questioned on Wednesday as well.

On her meeting with party workers, Priyanka said she is happy to see the enthusiasm of party workers.

"I am learning a lot about the organisation and how it is structured. I am getting views on how to fight the elections," she told reporters.

