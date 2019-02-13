Home Nation

Cops of two states looking for twin brothers abducted from Satna, MP

As the children lived across the border in Uttar Pradesh, the police of both states are working on the case, a senior official said Wednesday.

By PTI

SATNA: The Madhya Pradesh police Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about twin brothers, six years old, who were abducted from their school in Chitrakoot town in Satna district.

Even after twenty-four hours, the police have not got any strong leads in the case.

Two masked men who came on a motorbike abducted the two children at gunpoint when they ware boarding a bus for returning home on the premises of Sadguru Public School around 1 pm Tuesday, the police said.

The children are residents of Ramghat in Chitrakoot Dham (Karwi) district in Uttar Pradesh.

They travelled four km across the border to the school every day, said Satna district superintendent of police Santosh Singh Gaur.

Gaur told PTI over phone that the family had not received any ransom call so far.

"We are working with the Uttar Pradesh police to rescue the twins", he added.

"We have got some inputs and we are working on them," he said, adding that the police have picked up six to eight persons for questioning, but were to get any strong leads.

The incident could be the fall-out of previous enmity somebody might have with the children's father, who is an oil trader, or his family, another police official said.

