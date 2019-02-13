Home Nation

Deendayal Upadhyaya welfare schemes renamed after Ambedkar, Indira, Rajiv Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

The opposition BJP reacted strongly against the government's decision calling the move driven by narrow and incapacious mindset.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A month after the new Congress government in Chhattisgarh stopped the use of logo of the forerunner of BJP and founding member of Bhartiya Jan Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in official documents and communiqué, now all welfare measures identified after Pt Upadhaya, launched by the previous Raman Singh government, have been renamed.

In an order issued by the department of urban administration, as many as five schemes that were continuing on the name of Deendayal Upadhyay, have been renamed after the father of Indian Constitution Bhimrao Ambedkar, and two earlier prime ministers - Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"We never changed the names of any of the earlier programmes began by erstwhile Congress government. The state government should have better launched new schemes on the names of their leaders", said the leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.

The BJP raised the issue in the Assembly and called the state government's decision as "anti-democratic".

The urban development minister Shiv Dehariya, however, countered stating that 'the BJP has started such practice in 2004 and accused the BJP on changing the names of the schemes identified after Indira and Gandhi'.

The schemes whose names have been changed included Deendayal Upadhyay Swalamban Yojana (to be now known as Rajiv Gandhi Swalamban Yojana), Deendayal Upadhyay Sarvsamaj Manglik Bhawan Yojana will be known as B R Ambedkar Sarv Samaj Manglik Bhawan Yojana.

Similarly, Deendayal Upadhyay LED Path Prakash Yojana has been changed to India Pridarshini LED Path Prakash Yojana, Deendayala Upadhyay Ajivika Kendra Yojana will be known as Rajiv Gandhi Ajivika Kendr Yojana and Deendayal Shudh Peyjal Yojana to be identified as Indira Priyadarshini Shudh Peyjal Yojana.

