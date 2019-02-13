Home Nation

Don't have sufficient well-capitalised companies with long-term view on helicopters: Jayant Sinha

The central government has awarded various routes under its regional connectivity scheme Udan, short for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, for helicopters.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha Wednesday said there are not many "sufficient well-capitalised companies that can really take a long-term view" to establish helicopter business in India.

"The challenge right now with helicopters is that we don't have sufficient well capitalised companies that can really take a long-term view on helicopters and build out a helicopter business in India," Sinha said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2019 here. The minister said that it is no longer a policy issue but a question of entrepreneurship.

"We have addressed all the policy issues. If there are more to be addressed, we will address them. This is really the question of who is an entrepreneur. So we need you all to step forward, put in the money, and make it happen," he said.

The central government has awarded various routes under its regional connectivity scheme Udan, short for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, for helicopters.

"It was because of my efforts that we worked out a scheme to make it profitable to fly helicopter shuttles in hilly areas, where obviously we can't build airports. And many of those routes have been awarded," he said.

The people of Himachal Pradesh are desperate to have these helicopter shuttles because it will really push the tourism in an incredible way, he said.

"With Udan, we made it very very possible for you to have a fleet of 40-50 helicopters and fly shuttles between cities such as Chandigarh and Shimla, or between Shimla and Kullu," he added.

"Anyone wants to run a helicopter service between Nariman point and Mumbai airport, that is a great opportunity. We tried it in Bengaluru but for many reasons it did not work. But you have to make the investment," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayant Sinha Minister of State for Civil Aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp