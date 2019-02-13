Home Nation

Everyone is afraid of the two Gabbar Singhs, Shah and Modi, says Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress chief also attacked the Centre over the CBI's failed bid to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his home.

Published: 13th February 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Parliament House in New Delhi Wednesday Feb 13 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Democracy has become 'Namocracy' and the situation in the country is worse than emergency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday, and asserted opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level to oust the NDA from power.

Addressing a mega rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the Jantar Mantar here, the Trinamool Congress chief also attacked the Centre over the CBI's failed bid to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his home, saying she had not seen a government that "stooped so low".

"It is Prime Minister's last day as elected leader in Parliament today," she said after the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.

(Photo | EPS)

"Everyone is afraid of Gabbar Singh. There are two of them -- (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (BJP chief Amit) Shah," she said.

A host of opposition leaders including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury spoke during the rally.

"Opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level," Banerjee asserted.

