Following Ludhiana gang rape, Punjab CM Amarinder moots for fast track courts to try rape cases

Captain Amarinder Singh informed the Vidhan Sabha that out of the six alleged persons involved in this heinous crime, three had already been arrested and the remaining would be nabbed soon.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Assembly, Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh addresses the House. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Taking a serious note of the Ludhiana gang rape case, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh mooted fast track courts to try rape cases, while assuring the House that he would approach the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek his personal intervention to ensure speedy justice in such cases.

Responding to an issue raised by LIP MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan over the recent Ludhiana gang rape case, Amarinder assured the House that he would also request the Chief Justice to try all such cases in a fast track court on day-to-day basis. He stressed the need for prompt dispensation of justice to the victims, besides exemplary punishment to the convicts in such dastardly acts as a deterrent for others.

He informed the Vidhan Sabha that out of the six alleged persons involved in this heinous crime, three had already been arrested and the remaining would be nabbed soon.

Asserting there was absolutely no law and order problem in the state, Amarinder challenged the opposition to a debate on the issue. No major law and order problem had taken place in the state since his government took over, said the Chief Minister.

During the Zero Hour, AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke raised the Ludhiana gang rape issue. Also AAP MLA H S Phoolka while describing it as a serious matter, sought assurance from Singh to adopt zero-tolerance towards such a heinous crime.

The state police had successfully neutralised all the major gangsters operating in Punjab under the patronage of the previous regime, beside solving all the cases of targeted killing, Amarinder pointed out, adding that his government had restored the trust of the people in this period.

A 21-year old woman was allegedly raped by ten men near Issewal village on the banks of Sidwan canal near Ludhiana, after the car she was travelling in with her friend was stopped and she was dragged out.

A case has been registered against six men at Dakha police station in Mullanpur town of Ludhiana district. The police officials have also released sketches of suspected men in the case.

