Former DSP, wrestler Jagdish Singh Bhola sentenced to 12 years jail in drug case

MOHALI: Former Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Punjab Police and international wrestler also Arjuna awardee besides Rustam-e-Hind and Bharat Kesri Jagdish Singh alias Bhola was today convicted and sentenced to twelve, ten and two years' imprisonment in three different drug cases in the multi-crore synthetic drug case by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here.

Bhola was held guilty in three of the seven cases registered against him in 2013 and was acquitted in four by the special CBI court of NS Gill which pronounced the punishment to Bhola in three different cases. He has been convicted for twelve years under FIR 45, for ten years under FIR 56 and two years under FIR 69.

All the three punishments would run concurrently out of which he has already served six years in jail and will have to spend another six years behind the bars. His advocate Gopal Singh Nahal said, "We will challenge the decision in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.''

Besides Bhola while a few other accused were convicted in different cases and a few were left off. Bhola and other 49 accused were produced before the court for the verdict in the case. There were 74 accused in the drugs case.

The drug racket was busted by the Punjab Police in 2013 and then the police had claimed to have recovered synthetic drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, opium, intoxicating powder, monoethylmine, phenoxylate, hydro-chloride and Rs 1.91 crore besides some foreign exchange, arms and luxury cars from the various accused.

The police had registered cases under the NDPS Act along with various Sections of the IPC and the Arms Act between 2013 and 2014 following which the ED had filed multiple ECIRs for violations of the PMLA Act.

Bhola had served as Deputy Superintendent of Police but was dismissed from service in 2012 after his links with the drugs racket were revealed. He was the kingpin of the drug network which was diverting precursor chemicals for medicinal purposes to illegal factories in Himachal Pradesh that manufactured synthetic drugs like 'Ice' and was supplying the synthetic drugs to the international market in Europe, Canada and the United States.

Time Line

Canadian NRI Anoop Singh Kahlon arrested in a drug case by Punjab Police on March 3, 2013. Then Punjab Police arrested dismissed DSP Jagdish Bhola on November 12, 2013. Income Tax department seizes a diary of a businessman on February 18, 2014, which allegedly proved his links with politicians.

After allegation the then jails Minister and SAD leader Sarwan Singh Phillaur resigned on May 22, 2014. Then former minister Phillaur and CPS Avinash Chander appear before ED on October 13, 2014. Then on October 17, 2014, Member of Parliament from Jalandhar of Congress Chaudhary Santokh Singh appeared before ED. Former NRI Sabha Chairman Kamaljit Hayre appears before ED on October 20, 2014.

Then on December 26, 2014, the then revenue minister and brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal, Bikramjit Singh Majithia appeared before ED. CBI court frames charges against all the accused on January 18, 2018.