Home Nation

Gujjar quota agitation: Bainsla falls sick at protest site

A team of doctors conducted his medical check-up at the sit-in site in Malarna Doongar after he felt uneasiness.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gujjar-Strike

A file photo of Gujjar community members block national highway 58 in support of their demand for reservation in Ajmer on Feb 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Assembly Wednesday passed a bill giving a five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

The Congress government introduced the bill amid protests in the state led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for reservation for the community.

His supporters have blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in Sawai Madhopur district and several highways since Friday.

The bill sought to increase the backward classes' reservation from the present 21 per cent to 26 per cent with a five per cent quota for Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria communities.

The statement on the objective and reasons for the bill said the five castes are the most backward and required a separate reservation in government jobs and educational institutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla Gujjar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp