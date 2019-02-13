Home Nation

In the Supreme Court

Ambani was issued a show-cause notice in January and had to respond within five weeks. 

Published: 13th February 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Plea against RCom chief to be heard today

RELIANCE Communications chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in a contempt plea filed by telecom company Ericsson India over failure to pay outstanding dues of about `550 crore, as ordered by the top court on August 3, 2018 and October 23, 2018. The court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday and directed Ambani and the other alleged contemnors to be present. Ambani was issued a show-cause notice in January and had to respond within five weeks. 

Minority tag for AMU referred to 7-judge bench

In an order that could have wide ramifications, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said a seven-judge bench will decide on the minority tag for Aligarh Muslim University and also lay down criteria for granting the status to an educational institution in future.
A three-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi agreed with AMU’s submission that the correctness of the 2006 judgment of the Allahabad High Court, by which the minority tag accorded to the university was taken away, needed to be examined in detail. Besides AMU, then UPA government had filed an appeal against the HC verdict.

Verdict reserved on plea in Pandya murder case

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking a fresh investigation into the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran also questioned the petitioner for filing a fresh petition when a criminal appeal in the matter is already pending in SC. Senior Advocate Shanti Bhushan, arguing for CPIL, the petitioner, submitted that fresh evidence had come to light warranting a fresh probe. Opposing the plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the petitioners had no locus in the case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp