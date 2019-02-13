Home Nation

JKNPP questions 'timing and intent' behind creation of Ladakh division

He said that just deputing an officer in the name of Divisional Commissioner or IGP was not sufficient to elevate the region to divisional level.

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Wednesday questioned the "timing and intent" behind creation of a separate administrative division for the Ladakh region, asking as to why it was done during the President's rule.

JKNPP Chairman Harsh Dev Singh also asked who had demanded for divisional status to Ladakh and who were its beneficiaries.

"We question the urgency in creation of third division for Ladakh in the state during President's rule. The helmsmen are answerable to the people of the state over the timing and intent behind such a major decision taken in extreme haste," he told reporters here.

The people of Leh had been demanding union territory status and the central leadership of the BJP had during 2014 elections assured to fulfil their demand, he said.

"Having failed to fulfil the genuine aspirations of the people of Ladakh, the central government had played a dangerous game of dividing the people on religious and ethnic lines for political gains which could prove disastrous for a sensitive state like J&K," Singh said.

Describing the decision as ill-conceived and ill-advised, Singh said the move has not only fomented trouble in Kargil but triggered a series of similar demands from erstwhile Doda and Rajouri-Poonch District.

During the past 70 years, only two divisions -- "Jammu" and "Kashmir" -- had been created in the state, said Singh.

"They too could not be equipped with requisite infrastructure needed for full-fledged divisions. Several directorates were common for both the divisions," he said.

He said that just deputing an officer in the name of Divisional Commissioner or IGP was not sufficient to elevate the region to divisional level.

