Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar questioned for 5th consecutive day by CBI at Shillong

By ANI

SHILLONG: Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday arrived at CBI office here for the fifth day of interrogation.

The Kolkata Police chief, who has been accused of withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases, is being questioned by the CBI in Shillong since five consecutive days starting Saturday.

On Tuesday, Kumar was grilled by the CBI officials for over 10 hours.

On February 5, the Supreme Court had directed Kumar to appear before the central investigative agency in connection with the matter. It had also said that no coercive step should be taken against Kumar.

The top court's directive had come against the backdrop of a ‘dharna’ organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata earlier this month in protest against the CBI’s attempt to arrest the top cop.

Kumar has been serving as Kolkata’s Police Commissioner since January 2016. He is said to have not responded to the earlier summons from the CBI in connection with the probe into the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams.