Home Nation

Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar questioned for 5th consecutive day by CBI at Shillong

The Kolkata Police chief, who has been accused of withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases, is being questioned by the CBI.

Published: 13th February 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (File | PTI)

By ANI

SHILLONG: Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday arrived at CBI office here for the fifth day of interrogation.

The Kolkata Police chief, who has been accused of withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases, is being questioned by the CBI in Shillong since five consecutive days starting Saturday.

On Tuesday, Kumar was grilled by the CBI officials for over 10 hours.

READ: Finally, CBI gets to question Mamata’s ‘best police officer’

On February 5, the Supreme Court had directed Kumar to appear before the central investigative agency in connection with the matter. It had also said that no coercive step should be taken against Kumar.

The top court's directive had come against the backdrop of a ‘dharna’ organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata earlier this month in protest against the CBI’s attempt to arrest the top cop.

READ | Centre vs Mamata: West Bengal CM only interested in saving corrupt officer, says Yogi Adityanath

Kumar has been serving as Kolkata’s Police Commissioner since January 2016. He is said to have not responded to the earlier summons from the CBI in connection with the probe into the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar CBI interrogation Shillong Kolkata police vs CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp