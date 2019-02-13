Kumbh: Fire breaks out in Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon's tent

By UNI

PRAYAGRAJ: Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon had a close call when a major fire broke out in his tent in the Kumbh city on late Tuesday night.

UP Health minister and son of the governor, Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the incident.

The security officers of the Bihar government though immediately rescued Mr Tandon and shifted him to the circuit house but were not able to save his spectacles, wristwatch and other valuables.

Official here on Wednesday said that the fire broke out at around 0230 hours at the Tribeni tent city in sector 20 of the Kumbh city on the banks of Sangam.

Initial reports suggested short circuit as the cause of fire and further probe is on.