Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi  puts 41 seats in Uttar Pradesh under Priyanka Gandhi, 39 under Jyotiraditya Scindia

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia were appointed AICC general secretary in-charge UP east and UP west respectively in January and took charge last week.

Published: 13th February 2019 01:19 AM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has placed 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh under the charge of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 39 parliamentary segments under Jyotiraditya Scindia, a party statement said Tuesday.

Among the constituencies placed under Priyanka Gandhi's charge were the key seats of Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Phulpur, Allahabad, Barabanki, and Kushinagar.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia hold marathon meetings with partymen at UPCC

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Pilibhit, Dhaurahra, Kanpur, and Farrukhabad, were some of the key constituencies placed under Scindia's charge.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia, along with Rahul Gandhi, had held a grand roadshow here on Monday, raising hopes of a turnaround in the party's fortunes.

Virtually launching the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi had asserted that it was the time to uproot the BJP and form government in the state.

