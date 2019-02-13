Home Nation

Ludhiana gang rape issue rocks Punjab assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured the House that he would request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to set up a fast track court to bring the accused to justice.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Ludhiana gang rape incident rocked the Punjab assembly on Wednesday with the opposition alleging that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated under the Congress government.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old woman was gang-raped in Ludhiana and three of the six accused in the case have been arrested.

During the Zero Hour, AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke raised the Ludhiana gang rape issue.

AAP MLA H S Phoolka while describing it as a "serious matter" sought assurance from Singh to adopt zero-tolerance towards such a henious crime.

Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP members alleged that the law and order situation had deteriorated in Punjab under the present government.

Insisting that the law and order situation had been maintained effectively during the last two years of his government, the chief minister said three of the six persons involved in gang-rape incident had been arrested.

The remaining three will be nabbed soon, Singh informed the House. He assured the House that he would urge the chief justice to set up fast track court and hold its proceedings on a day-to-day basis.

Singh said he was ready for a debate in the House on the law and order situation. The AAP and SAD-BJP also raised the issue of lathicharge against teachers in Patiala on Sunday.

SAD and BJP MLAs walked out of the House over the issue of lathicharge on teachers that led several people injured.

Later, AAP MLAs, barring rebel legislators in the party and Phoolka, staged a walk out on the teachers and Ludhiana gang rape issues.

