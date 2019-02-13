Home Nation

Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar to re-enter election battlefield: NCP sources

An official announcement is expected later in the day, ending weeks of speculation on this count, the sources said.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

SharadPawar

Sharad Pawar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Madha constituency in Maharashtra, party sources said here on Wednesday.

A Rajya Sabha member from the NCP guardedly said that Pawar's candidature for the Lok Sabha "is not yet finalized" but a senior state leader categorically confirmed the decision to IANS.

Pawar, 78, has been a three-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra besides being the Defence and Agriculture Minister in the Centre.

Now a Rajya Sabha Member, the development comes after Pawar repeatedly asserted in the past couple of years that he wanted to quit "electoral politics" and give space to gen-next in the party. But he hinted at a return to the election battlefield last week.

