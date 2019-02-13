Home Nation

#Metoo what? Internal Complaints Committee still ‘unnecessary’ in many firms

Many a times companies, both private and government, refuse to set up an Internal Complaints Committee, as mandated by the Act.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It has been six years since the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act came into existence. Yet many working men and women cannot clearly identify when a comment or an act breaches the boundaries of casual banter to enter the purview of sexual harassment. 

“In many cases, participants of our workshops have known men who pass casual comments at them for fun. But it is only after attending the workshop, that they realise those comments were actually sexually-coloured remarks, which is another type of workplace harassment and is liable for action,” says Kondaveeti Satyavati. Satyavati is the chief functionary at Bhumika Women’s Collective, an NGO working on creating awareness, conducting workshops and setting up ICCs in various companies, both public and private. In the public sector, she has worked with the Railways and CISF.

Many a times companies, both private and government, refuse to set up an Internal Complaints Committee, as mandated by the Act. Such institutions are of the opinion that their workplaces are somehow immune to incidents of sexual harassment. “The government offices lag way behind in the matter,” says Satyavati who has worked with the Railways and CISF among other public institutions.

Satyavati recalls when Bhumika collective approached a reputed educational institution in Hyderabad, to help set up an ICC and create awareness among its students and staff. In the beginning, the management, staff and students -- all denied any incidents of harassment at the workplace. However, following the workshop, Satyavati received a call from one of the students narrating the harassment she was facing at the time.

“Such realisation makes clear to both men and women the Dos and Don’ts,” she adds. “Implementing the Act will not only make each workplace safe, but also improve the institution’s reputation in the market. The government also needs to initiate strict measures to see that the Act is implemented in every establishment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment ICC workplace harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp