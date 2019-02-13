No sovereign guarantee in deals with US, Russia

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Talking about defence deals with Russia and US, Senior Air Force officers said that sovereign guarantee and integrity pacts have not been part of the defence deals signed with Russia and US. There have been questions raised about the Sovereign Guarantee pact in the Rafale Fighter deal, as the government is said to have given concessions to the French manufacturer by not signing the pact. In September 2016, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France, to procure 36 twin-engine Rafale Fighter jets off the shelf for a price of around Rs 58,000 crore (7.8 billion Euros).

The Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Anil Khosla said, “We have had a lot of acquisitions from Russians and Americans earlier. The process of the government-to-government agreement with Russia and America are generally already streamlined, or should I say evolved. With other countries, it may not have evolved, as the government-to-government (agreement) may have been the first or just initiated.”

Replying to a question on the S 400 missile defence system deal with Russia, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal VR Chaudhari said, “No Sovereign Guarantee was part of the S400 deal” The deal for 5 S-400 missile air defence systems was signed in October 2018 at a cost of around Rs 40,000 crore. The Vice Chief was briefing the media about the Air Fire Power Demonstration Vayu Shakti 2019 in Rajasthan. As many as 137 aircraft will participate in a day, dusk and night firing exercise during the air show. Indigenous LCA Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter will also be demonstrating their fire power. The indigenously developed Air to Air Missile Astra and Surface to Air Missile Akash will also be part of the fire power demonstration.