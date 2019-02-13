Posters pop up in Delhi to welcome Mamata Banerjee with a democratic jibe

By ANI

NEW DELHI: ‘Welcome to Delhi, where democracy is alive and kicking, Didi’, reads one of the many posters that have popped up in the Central Delhi ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s arrival here on Wednesday.

Put up by an organisation known as Youth For Democracy, a number of posters have been installed at many places of the city taking a jibe at Banerjee ahead of her participation in the opposition protest at Jantar Mantar.

The posters have caricatures of West Bengal Chief Minister along with different captions aimed at taking a dig at Banerjee for different political developments in her state in the recent past.

Large numbers of such banners have been installed at major areas of Jantar Mantar road, Bang Bhawan (Hally Road) and Windsor Palace Circle Area.

‘Didi, no one is going to prevent you from addressing people here’, reads the caption of another poster.

Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital today to join the opposition protest in the city.

Along with Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to take part in the opposition protest.