Home Nation

Posters pop up in Delhi to welcome Mamata Banerjee with a democratic jibe

The posters have caricatures of West Bengal Chief Minister along with different captions aimed at taking a dig at Banerjee for different political developments in her state in the recent past.

Published: 13th February 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: ‘Welcome to Delhi, where democracy is alive and kicking, Didi’, reads one of the many posters that have popped up in the Central Delhi ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s arrival here on Wednesday.

Put up by an organisation known as Youth For Democracy, a number of posters have been installed at many places of the city taking a jibe at Banerjee ahead of her participation in the opposition protest at Jantar Mantar.

The posters have caricatures of West Bengal Chief Minister along with different captions aimed at taking a dig at Banerjee for different political developments in her state in the recent past.

Large numbers of such banners have been installed at major areas of Jantar Mantar road, Bang Bhawan (Hally Road) and Windsor Palace Circle Area.

‘Didi, no one is going to prevent you from addressing people here’, reads the caption of another poster.

Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital today to join the opposition protest in the city.

Along with Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to take part in the opposition protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Opposition Rally Lok Sabha Polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp