Punjab gangrape case: Three accused remanded in police custody for seven days

LUDHIANA: A court in Ludhiana on Wednesday remanded the three men, arrested in connection with the gang rape of a woman here, for seven days in police custody even as the accused were manhandled by Akali Dal supporters.

The three accused identified as Sadiq Ali, Jagroop Singh and Surmo (all in age group of 20 to 30) were presented before Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ankit Aerry who remanded them in police custody for seven days.

A group of protesters owing allegiance to youth Akali Dal led by Meetpal Singh Dugri hurled shoes and also manhandled the accused while they were being taken to the court, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was raped allegedly by 10 men near Issewal village on the banks of Sidwan canal, about 15 km from Ludhiana on Saturday, after the car she was travelling in with her friend was stopped and she was dragged out.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in the Punjab Assembly that fast track courts were mooted to try rape cases.

He also assured the House that he would approach the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh to seek his personal intervention to ensure speedy justice in such cases.

The CM stressed the need for prompt dispensation of justice to the victims, besides exemplary punishment to the convicts in such dastardly acts as a deterrent for others.

He informed the House that out of the six alleged persons involved in this heinous crime, three had already been arrested and the remaining would be nabbed soon.