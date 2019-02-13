Home Nation

Rajasthan government passes five per cent quota Bill for protesting Gujjars, four other castes

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters blocked the railway track in Sawai Madhopur district on Friday.

A File photo of Gujjars holding a dharna demanding reservation in Sawai Madhopur. (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government Wednesday passed a bill in the Assembly to give a five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutes to Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

The Ashok Gehlot government introduced the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutes in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Bill, 2019, for giving reservation to Gujjars and the other castes.

The bill was presented in the Rajasthan Assembly by Energy Minister B D Kalla to pacify members of the Gujjar community who have been holding demonstrations since Friday across the state for quota.

They blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track and several highways and roads.

The bill seeks to increase the backward classes' reservation from the present 21 per cent to 26 per cent with five per cent reservation to Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria The statement on the objective and reasons of the bill stated that the five castes are most backward and require five per cent separate reservation.

It also mentions that the central government recently passed the constitution amendment bill and the limit of 50 per cent reservation was increased. Gujjar leaders said they want a concrete proposal on the matter.

