Rajasthan government ready with a solution to appease Gujjars 

A meeting of the chief minister and cabinet was held in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Gujjar-Strike

Gujjar community members block national highway 58 in support of their demand for reservation in Ajmer on Feb 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: On the fifth day of the Gujjar agitation for reservation in Rajasthan, the standoff between the protesters and the state government continued. But, the state’s sports minister Ashok Chandna claimed after a two-hour-hour long meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that a big announcement regarding reservation should be expected in the Assembly on Wednesday. 

It’s expected that a Gujjar quota Bill will be brought. The BJP has already made it clear that if a Bill granting reservation to the community is passed in the Assembly, they will support it.
However, the government has not made any official announcement in this regard.

At the meeting held at the CM’s office, Speaker C P Joshi, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Raghu Sharma and Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal were present. According to sources, it was decided that a package can be announced for the Gujjars providing for 5% reservation in educational institutions and jobs as well as socio-economic uplift. A letter will also be written to the Prime Minister recommending 5 per cent reservation. So far, the CM was saying that the Centre, having brought an amendment in Parliament to provide for 10 per cent quota for EWS among the general category, should take a similar steps for Gujjars. 

But the Congress has been facing increasing pressure, especially since it promised 5 per cent reservation to the Gujjars in its poll manifesto. Deputy CM Pilot was particularly under tremendous pressure as he belongs to the Gujjar community.  

The state government had in 2017 brought a Bill to provide 5 per cent reservation for the Gujjars under a special category. But the Rajasthan High Court struck down the move. 

