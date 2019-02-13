Home Nation

Rajya Sabha passes Budget, Finance Bill without debate

The Interim Budget, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill were passed by a voice vote in the Upper House after a broad consensus was arrived among political parties to pass them without debate.

Published: 13th February 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha passed the Interim Budget and Finance Bill 2019-20 without a debate on Wednesday-- the last day of the Budget session of Parliament.

The Interim Budget, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill were passed by a voice vote in the Upper House after a broad consensus was arrived among political parties to pass them without debate.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla moved that the Appropriation and Finance Bills be passed.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu put the bills to vote, which were approved by voice vote and returned to the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha had on February 11 passed the Appropriation Bills and had on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Finance bill Interim budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp