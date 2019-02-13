Robert Vadra, his mother appear before ED in Jaipur

Home Nation

Priyanka accompanied them to the office and thereafter she left for UP.

Robert Vadra surrounded by police personnel after arriving in Jaipur on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Robert Vadra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, and his mother Maureen appeared before the Enforcement Directorate’s zonal office here on Tuesday in connection with a probe into an alleged land scam in Bikaner.

Priyanka accompanied them to the office and thereafter she left for UP. They reached ED’s zonal office at Bhawani Singh Road in a vehicle escorted by police and other security personnel.

Congress workers shouted “chaukidar chor hai” outside the directorate. Several hoardings were put up nearby showing pictures of Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra, and saying the people wanted Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to come to power.

Vadra’s mother was interrogated till 12.20 in the afternoon. Vadra was interrogated for three hours and was called again after lunch was questioned till late in the evening.

Sources said that the ED had prepared a list of 55 questions for Vadra. The list included sources of land purchase and the role of colleagues in the deal. There were questions asked on political gains from the deal to Vadra.

Vadra has been accused of buying 275 bigha land in for Rs 79 lakh in Bikaner and selling it for Rs 5.15 crore after three years.

When ED issued several summons, Vadra filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court’s Jodhpur bench and questioned the summons. But he did not get relief and ED said that only after questioning, can they ascertain Vadra’s role in the scam.

On Facebook, Vadra accused the Narendra Modi government of being vindictive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra is also facing charges of irregular land deals in Haryana’s Gurugram district.

Sources said he will also be questioned on Wednesday.

