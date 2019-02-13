Home Nation

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Yadav wishes to see Narendra Modi as PM again

The veteran politician's remarks left the opposition squirming in Lok Sabha but were greeted by cheers from the treasury benches with the PM acknowledging Yadav's "blessings" with folded hands.

Published: 13th February 2019

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, remarks which left the opposition squirming in Lok Sabha but were greeted by cheers from the treasury benches with the PM acknowledging Yadav's "blessings" with folded hands.

"I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha, drawing applause from the BJP members who are in a majority in the House.

He said pointing to Modi that he wishes that the BJP leader come back as the prime minister.

Ruling alliance members heartily cheered Yadav with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as he praised Modi for "making efforts to take everyone along".

Modi acknowledged SP patriarch's praise with folded hands and later made a mention of Yadav's "blessings" in his speech.

The Samajwadi Party, which is led by Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav, has joined hands with the BSP in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

