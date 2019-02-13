SC raps Yogi Adityanath government for poor upkeep of Taj Mahal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the poor maintenance of the Taj Mahal and asked it to show seriousness in preserving the monument.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice S A Bobde has asked the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government to file a fresh vision document in four weeks with respect to the steps it wanted to take in the preservation of the site.

Hearing a case, the bench observed: "We are very serious and concerned for the preservation and maintaining a proper standard of one of the world's seven wonders."

In its report on Taj Mahal, Archaeological Survey of India, in December last year, said the monument colour appeared to have changed due to the pollution in Agra.

From the last few years, the apex court, now and again, has been summoning the state and the central government over the issue of degradation of Taj Mahal.

The apex court has expressed its unhappiness over the procedures of the Centre and the state government to deal with the situation.

Last year, SC had sought detailed suggestions to preserve the historic Taj Mahal from respective parties, including CPCB and Uttar Pradesh government, in the case pertaining to maintenance of the monument.

In July last year, the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its draft vision document to the court on the restoration of Taj Mahal and assured that it will take several steps for the conservation of the heritage structure.