Home Nation

Separatists call for two-day Kashmir shutdown on Article 35A hearing in SC

The Supreme court is scheduled to hear on February 13 or 14 the petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A

Published: 13th February 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With Supreme Court likely to hear petitions in next two days challenging the validity of Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the separatist leaders have called for a two-day shutdown in Valley beginning Wednesday.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir will forcefully resist every challenge by New Delhi to change the demography of the State by rolling back hereditary state subject laws of 1927, being contested in the Supreme Court of India," read a joint statement issued by separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) today.

They said the late announcement and ambiguity over dates of hearing of 35A and 370 by Supreme Court on February 13 or 14 is worrisome and indicates of mischief.

"To protest and resist this vicious move, a complete strike will be observed in the State on February 13 and 14. If any adverse order is announced, we will announce a mass agitation thereon," they said adding it should be clear by now to Government of India that they cannot break the "back and make us cow down before their might".

The Supreme court is scheduled to hear on February 13 or 14 the petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A, which bars outsiders from purchasing land and property in the State and also bars them from government jobs and government scholarships.

Jammu and Kashmir has sought permission from the Supreme Court to circulate a letter to parties for adjourning upcoming hearing on pleas challenging validity of Article 35A.

"The present matter involves a sensitive issue regarding challenge to Article 35A of constitution of India. We request that the matter may kindly be heard when an elected government is in place in the state," reads the State counsel's letter to the apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC Article 35A Separatists Shutdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp