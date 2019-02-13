Shiv Sena leaders hang their hopes on Aditya Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Even as the fate of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance hangs in balance with both the parties attempting to cover all the Lok Sabha seats, a section within the Sena has started canvassing for Thackeray scion Aditya's candidature, which they feel will help the party get necessary boost and enthuse the party workers enough to put up a good show.

After Rahul, Priyanka too has joined active politics on National level. In Maharashtra also the third generation of the Pawar family is preparing to enter the politics with Ajit Pawar's son Parth likely to be given a candidature.

Young Turks from the next generation are taking over the political landscape. Hence, we too are trying to convince Aditya Thackeray to contest elections, a senior Shiv Sena leader said while confirming Aditya was being pursued for contesting in the forthcoming elections.

"Yes. We have have been asking Aditya to contest the polls. Though he has rejected our overtures all this while, we are still hopeful he will contest the assembly elections if not the Lok Sabha elections that re imminently due," said Shiv Sena spokesperson Dr Neelam Gorhe.

The 28-year-old, law graduate Thackeray scion has been active in politics for around a decade. Though he started off with Yuva Sena, he had been primarily busy with steering the affairs of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over past two years after Shiv Sena was able to hold its bastion with a wafer-thin margin in a bitter battle against the BJP.

Aditya had also attracted controversies for his insistence for an open nightlife culture in Mumbai and foot-path gyms in the city.

The imported Penguins housed in a special pavilion at Byculla zoo was also his baby. The young leader also focussed on sectors like education, environment and social work, where he can directly engage with the youth.

However, whether he would be able to give the necessary filip to the party organization to be able to gain the power in the state on its own, is still a question. Moreover, the Thackeray family's avowed stance of not contesting public elections too is likely to be a hurdle for him.

According to writer-journalist Raju Parulekar, who was one of the creative minds behind Balasaheb Thackeray's PhotoBiography and has written extensively analysing the politics of Thackeray family, Aditya can contest and win elections.

But, that won't give an impetus to the party. "Not contesting election was kind of inevitable for Balasaheb and Uddhav. Aditya is young. Health and age are on his side unlike that of his father and grandfather. So, his contesting election would be just like any other candidate of Shiv Sena," said Parulekar.