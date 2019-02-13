Home Nation

Sri Lankan girl and Indian boy, who met through PM Modi's tweet, tie knot

Hansini (25) got married to Govind Maheshwari (26), who is a resident of Mandsaur's Kuchrod village.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Govind, who admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had liked one of his tweets which was also liked by Hansini. (ANI Photo)

By ANI

MANDSAUR: Four days before Valentine's Day, Hansini Edheerisinghe, a Sri Lankan woman, married her soulmate from India on February 10. 

The newly-wed couple said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who played cupid in their love story. 

Govind, who admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had liked one of his tweets which was also liked by Hansini. Curious, Govind started following Hansini on Twitter.

This led to the duo turning friends in 2015 and communicating over text and video for the last two years. The couple finally met each other in 2017.

In order to understand Indian culture, Hansini convinced her parents to let her pursue a course in physiotherapy in India while Govind completed his bachelor’s degree in engineering.

"We belong to two different cultures but we love each other. So, we have to manage everything," Hansini said.

Harshini's father, a lawyer in Sri Lanka, said: "My daughter had planned to come to India for higher studies. But when I came to know about the boy, we called him to Sri Lanka and he lived with us for a couple of months. I started liking him and we then gave consent to their relationship. I'm happy she chose an Indian as people here are kind and helpful."

"As our family follows Buddhism, we were delighted to know that Govind's family is also vegetarian," he added. 

