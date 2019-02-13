Home Nation

Strategic ties on agenda during Saudi prince visit

The Prince, who is coming at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be accompanied by a large high-level delegation including Ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen.

Published: 13th February 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will arrive in India on his first state visit February 19-20. 

The Prince, who is coming at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be accompanied by a large high-level delegation including Ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen.

“The visit is of course important for both sides,” said Talmiz Ahmad, who served as India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia twice. “From the point of view of the kingdom, the Prince is refurbishing his global image after the crisis relating to the murder of Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi. From the Indian side the prime minister is facing elections in an environment of deep communal polarization, so after the visit he will be able to proclaim to certain sectors of the electorate that he remains a prominent leader on the global scene, and that a country as important as Saudi Arabia is willing to engage deeply with him,” he said. 

MBS, as the crown prince is popularly known, is expected to meet senior Indian leaders including Modi, who during his visit to the kingdom in 2016 raised the strategic partnership to a special level. Over the past few years, there has been significant  progress in bilateral cooperation in key areas including energy security, trade & investment, infrastructure, defence and security.

Saudi Arabia supplies almost 20 per cent of India’s crude oil needs, and recently, Saudi ARAMCO in partnership with ADNOC of UAE has entered into a Joint Venture to invest US$ 44 billion in the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petro-Chemical project Limited.  

The  2.7 million Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom hosts over 1,75,000 Indians for the Hajj pilgrimage every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi prince India visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp