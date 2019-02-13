Home Nation

TMC MLA killing: Calcutta HC grants protection from arrest to BJP leader Mukul Roy till March 7

A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and M Mandal, while granting protection to Roy from arrest till March 7, said it will hear the matter again on March 5.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Calcutta High Court. (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a partial relief to West Bengal BJP, Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state police not to arrest state BJP leader Mukul Roy till March 7 in connection with the murder of Krishnaganj TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

Former TMC vice-president Mukul Roy was among four people booked on February 10 in connection with the murder of Satyajit Biswas in Krishnaganj in Nadia district on February 9.

The BJP leader moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail on Wednesday.

However, the division bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice M M Bagchi turned down Mukul Roy's plea stating it was not possible to grant anticipatory bail 'at this stage' of the investigation given the 'gravity of the crime'.

The court fixed the next date of hearing in the plea on March 5 and has asked Roy not to enter Nadia district till then except for investigation or court proceedings.

Two accused in Satyajit Biswas murder -- Kartik Mondal and Sujit Mondal - have been sent to 14-day police remand whereas another accused Abhijeet Pundari is absconding.

TAGS
Mukul Roy Calcutta High Court TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas

Comments

