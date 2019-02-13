Two Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including one of the main recruiters of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district Wednesday, police said.

"Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Gopalpora area of Chadoora in Budgam district, a cordon and search operation was launched in the intervening night (of Tuesday and Wednesday)," a police spokesman said.

He said when the search operation was underway, the terrorists fired on the security forces. The search party retaliated and it led to a gunfight in which the two were killed, he added.

The spokesperson said the duo have been identified as Hilal Ahmad Wani and Shoaib Mohammad Lone, alias Mursi.

"Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter," he said, adding that police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

As per police records, the official said, both terrorists were affiliated to proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"They were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including the attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

Wani had a long history of terror crime records and was involved in several terrorist cases," he said.

"He was the main person responsible for recruitment into the terrorist fold and was the longest surviving terrorist who was operating across the southern and central belts of the valley ever since he had joined terrorist ranks in 2015.

He was responsible for conspiring and executing many attacks on the security establishments in the valley," the spokesman added. He said Lone was also "involved in several terror attacks and other civilian atrocities and several cases were registered against him".

"Lone was also part of groups involved in conspiring and executing attacks in the valley," the official added.