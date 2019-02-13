Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Bahraich's shanties
Published: 13th February 2019 10:08 AM | Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:08 AM | A+A A-
BAHRAICH: A fire broke out in shanties located here on Tuesday night.
The incident happened in Kotwali Dehat police station limits.
Soon after getting information about the fire, the police and the fire department rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The damage to the properties is yet to be ascertained.
Further details awaited.