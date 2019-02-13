Visit to Chandrababu Naidu was courtesy call, defends Shiv Sena

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Wednesday snubbed BJP for not being able to handle the NDA allies all the while defending the act of party leader Sanjay Raut to visit Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent protests at Delhi terming it a 'courtesy call'.

The BJP may have to plead for Naidu's support if it couldn't do well in polls, Shiv Sena said while stating that its own acts are always guided by its ideological stand of Nationalism and Hindutva and its not like the BJP who supported the PDP government in Kashmir for three years that was brazenly pro-Pakistan.

The BJP had criticized Shiv Sena for attending Naidu's day-long fast along with Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal. Shiv Sena launched its counter salvo through party mouthpiece Saamana today.

"Shiv Sena has always called spade a spade. It never tried to build fortuned by deceiving others. We are well aware of the difference between the 'PDP' and 'TDP'. Those who want to criticize Shiv Sena should know that we are guided only by the principal of national good and nothing else," the editorial said.

"We are against splitting of states. But, the visit has been seen as if sky has fallen upon the government. What is the guarantee that if required, senior BJP leaders will not knock at the doors of Naidu for his support to form government after the Lok Sabha polls?" the editorial asked and quipped, why is that Naidu was a 'great leader' till the time he was with the NDA and has suddenly become 'untouchable'.

"Shiv Sena is known for its radical Hindutva stand. But, that doesn't mean we consider everybody who oppose us as anti-national or even as our enemies. However, AIMIM that continues spewing out venom is an anti-national activity. PDP that us brazenly pro-Pakistan is the enemy," the editorial said while snubbing the BJP.