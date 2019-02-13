Home Nation

Visit to Chandrababu Naidu was courtesy call, defends Shiv Sena

The BJP had criticized Shiv Sena for attending Naidu's day-long fast along with Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 13th February 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Wednesday snubbed BJP for not being able to handle the NDA allies all the while defending the act of party leader Sanjay Raut to visit Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent protests at Delhi terming it a 'courtesy call'.

The BJP may have to plead for Naidu's support if it couldn't do well in polls, Shiv Sena said while stating that its own acts are always guided by its ideological stand of Nationalism and Hindutva and its not like the BJP who supported the PDP government in Kashmir for three years that was brazenly pro-Pakistan.

The BJP had criticized Shiv Sena for attending Naidu's day-long fast along with Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal. Shiv Sena launched its counter salvo through party mouthpiece Saamana today.

"Shiv Sena has always called spade a spade. It never tried to build fortuned by deceiving others. We are well aware of the difference between the 'PDP' and 'TDP'. Those who want to criticize Shiv Sena should know that we are guided only by the principal of national good and nothing else," the editorial said.

"We are against splitting of states. But, the visit has been seen as if sky has fallen upon the government. What is the guarantee that if required, senior BJP leaders will not knock at the doors of Naidu for his support to form government after the Lok Sabha polls?" the editorial asked and quipped, why is that Naidu was a 'great leader' till the time he was with the NDA and has suddenly become 'untouchable'.

"Shiv Sena is known for its radical Hindutva stand. But, that doesn't mean we consider everybody who oppose us as anti-national or even as our enemies. However, AIMIM that continues spewing out venom is an anti-national activity. PDP that us brazenly pro-Pakistan is the enemy," the editorial said while snubbing the BJP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Courtesy call Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp