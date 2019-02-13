Home Nation

VVIP Chopper case: Court reserves order on bail plea of Christian Michel for February 16

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed both the parties to file short written arguments in the case by February 15.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:54 PM

Christian Michel

Christian Michel (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday reserved for February 16 its order on bail plea of Christian Michel, who was arrested in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI opposed Michel's bail plea, saying the court has already taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the case and the accused cannot seek bail at this juncture.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.

He was sent to judicial custody in both the ED and the CBI cases. Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Christian Michel VVIP Chopper case AgustaWestland

