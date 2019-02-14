Home Nation

2013 Punjab drug bust: 12-year jail for ex-cop

Bhola had served as Deputy Superintendent of Police but was dismissed from service in 2012 after his links with the drugs racket were revealed. 

Published: 14th February 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

MOHALI: Former Punjab Police Deputy Superintendent and international wrestler Jagdish Singh alias Bhola was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to twelve years —ten and two years’ imprisonment — in three different drug cases in the multi-crore synthetic drug case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here. 

Bhola was held guilty in three of the seven cases registered against him in 2013 and was acquitted in four cases by the special CBI court of NS Gill which pronounced the punishment to Bhola in the remaining three cases. All the three sentences would run concurrently, Bhola has already served six years in jail and will have to spend another six years behind the bars.

His lawyer said, “We will challenge the decision in the Punjab and Haryana HC.” 
The racket was busted by the Punjab Police in 2013 and the department had claimed to have recovered synthetic drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, opium, intoxicating powder, monoethylmine, phenoxylate, hydro-chloride and Rs 1.91 crore in cash besides some foreign exchange, arms and luxury cars from various accused people in multiple raids conducted. 

Bhola had served as Deputy Superintendent of Police but was dismissed from service in 2012 after his links with the drugs racket were revealed. He was the kingpin of the drug network which was diverting precursor chemicals for medicinal purposes to illegal factories in Himachal Pradesh that manufactured synthetic drugs like ‘Ice’ and was supplying the synthetic drugs to the international market in Europe, Canada and the United States. 

Multi-crore narcotics ring
The racket was busted by the Punjab Police in 2013 and the department had claimed to have recovered synthetic drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, opium, intoxicating powder, monoethylmine, phenoxylate, hydro-chloride and D1.91 crore in cash besides some foreign exchange, arms and luxury cars from various accused people.  The department then filed several cases under the NDPS acts and the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab drug bust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp