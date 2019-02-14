AgustaWestland case: Delhi Court sends Deepak Talwar to 14-day judicial custody

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in money laundering case, to 14-days judicial custody. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann sent Talwar to judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it did not need him for further interrogation in its custody.

The court has posted the matter for next hearing on February 28. The ED had claimed earlier that Talwar had links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case related to talks favouring foreign private airlines and causing a loss to national carrier Air India. Talwar was booked by the ED and the CBI in criminal cases of corruption.