AgustaWestland case: Delhi Court sends Deepak Talwar to 14-day judicial custody

Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities on January 30, along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Talwar, FCRA case

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in money laundering case, to 14-days judicial custody. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann sent Talwar to judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it did not need him for further interrogation in its custody.

The court has posted the matter for next hearing on February 28. The ED had claimed earlier that Talwar had links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case related to talks favouring foreign private airlines and causing a loss to national carrier Air India. Talwar was booked by the ED and the CBI in criminal cases of corruption.

