Ajay Singh at centre of controversy in AMU?

Namita Bajpai

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The ongoing unrest on AMU campus involuntarily shifts focus to Ajay Singh, the final year student of LLM, who has been at the centre of a number of controversies which have plagued the prestigious institution in the recent past.

With BJP government at the helm in the state, the most attention-seeking credential which Ajay Singh enjoys is his political legacy as he is the grandson of Dalveer Singh, the BJP MLA from Barauli in Aligarh.

This fact probably gives the AMU student an emboldened demeanour as he has been a student leader representing the Hindu section of students, around 6,000, on the campus. “He has a following among other students as well,” says a research scholar on campus.

Talking to this correspondent, Ajay Singh refers to the current unrest as unfortunate and demands the dissolution of the university’s Student Union. “The students union should be dissolved and the trouble mongers and intimidators of Hindu students should be arrested and sent to jail,” he says.

In fact, Ajay Singh, with alleged allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, had contested for the post of president of AMU in 2017-18 and had received respectable chunk of votes. “Though he lost that election but he could make a mark in the student politics on AMU campus,” says a university student seeking anonymity.

On the present crisis on campus, Ajay says it has its genesis in the fact that the AMUSU office bearers were allegedly planning to launch a Muslim Front for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by roping in leaders of smaller outfits like All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalmeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asasuddin Owaisi.

“As we got the wind of it, we opposed it as it would have led the communal politicisation of the campus,” he maintains and adds that it is already on unabashedly in AMU.

Ajay has a long association with AMU right from the days of adolescence as he has done his secondary schooling till 12th standard from a school associated with AMU in Aligarh. Then he got admission in AMU and completed his graduation in law. Now he is pursuing LLM from the university and is a final year student.

While the AMUSU has come out criticising the present state and Central dispensations openly over a number of issues, the situation precipitated after BJP lawmaker Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU V-C last year seeking removal of Jinnah’s portrait on the wall of the students union hall.

However, Ajay Singh has been drawing critical acclaim for his involvement in a number of incidents of late. While he led last year’s campaign demanding a temple of Goddess Saraswati on campus for the Hindu students who did not have any place to worship, hogged the limelight when he was issued notice from the university administration for taking out a Tiranga Yatra on campus on January 24 this year, just two days ahead of Republic Day.

He had created a flutter in August last year when he took out a march to express grief on the demise of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the campus.

“If we have to organise an event on campus, we are issued show cause notices, while they (Muslims) can do anything as per their wish. No permission is necessary for them” riled Singh.