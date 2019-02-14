Home Nation

Amit Shah tears into Opposition, says it lacks leaders and policies

Taking potshots at the DMK-Congress combine, he said the proposed alliance was not for the benefit of Tamil Nadu but only to indulge in 'scam and corruption.'

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

ERODE: BJP National President Amit Shah Thursday hit out at the opposition alliance, saying it 'lacked' leaders, policies and philosophy, and billed his party-led NDA as "strong."

Taking potshots at the DMK-Congress combine, he said the proposed alliance was not for the benefit of Tamil Nadu but only to indulge in "scam and corruption."

The NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to lead the nation for a successive term, the BJP chief said while addressing handloom and powerloom associations in this town.

There were two alliances in the country, "one under (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi and a 'gatbandhan' which has no leader," Shah said.

"Under BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, NDA's strong alliance is ready to lead the nation," apparently for a second term after the Lok Sabha polls this year, he added.

Detailing various government initiatives taken by the Centre for Tamil Nadu's growth, Shah said his party would face the coming polls from as part of a "strong" alliance.

