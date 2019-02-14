Another day of protests, boycotts on Aligarh Muslim University campus 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The situation on Aligarh Muslim University campus remained tense with students lodging protests at different locations right from the proctor office to Vice-Chancellor’s lodge on Thursday. They boycotted the classes and indulged in slogan shouting and took out protest marches on campus not only against the district police administration but also against the university administration.

During the protests on Thursday, the students locked the proctor office opposing the university administration’s decision to suspend eight students and banning their entry till the probe was completed.

They were demanding to revoke a suspension of the four supported by AMUSU.

The protestors were also opposing sedition charges slapped on 14 students including AMUSU president Salman Imtiaz, vice-president Salman Imtiaz and secretary Hufaiza Aamir and former president of AMUSU Mashkoor Ahmad on Wednesday after Tuesday clashes between two factions of students over opposition to proposed visit of AIMIM MP Asasuddin Owaisi to the campus.

The FIR against the AMUSU members was lodged on the basis of a complaint given by the student leaders belonging Bharatiya Janata Yuvjan Morcha (BJYM)

In fact, AMU administration took action against eight students including four led by Ajay Singh, LLM final year student and grandson of BJP MLA from Barauli, Dalveer Singh. Besides Ajay Singh other three included Manish Kumar, Amana Verma and Pawan Jadaun. While the four of other faction included Imran Khan, Abdul Mabood, Farhan Zubairi and Adil Khan.

However, the district administration restored internet services after 23 hours.

DM Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh and SSP Aligarh, Akash Kulhari were present at the Bab-e-Sayyad gate of the university where the AMUSU members had been protesting against sedition charges on 14 students, while another group of students had been protesting at V-C lodge seeking the university administration to revoke the suspension of four members supported by AMUSU.

However, as per AMU spokesman M Shafey Kidwai, eight students were suspended based on complaints lodged by Manish Kumar and Imran Khan against each other at the proctor’s office. Kidwai said the complaints related to assault and violence.

Meanwhile, the AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA) has also slammed booking 14 students under sedition charges. They urged the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and direct the authorities to deal with the case with impartiality.

Passing a resolution to this effect on late Wednesday evening, AMUTA condemned the charges of sedition and others levelled against the AMU students.

The members demanded the President of India to issue directives to the nation that serious charges like “sedition” should be revoked only after a thorough inquiry.

“It seems to be a conspiracy to vitiate the academic atmosphere of the campus,” said AMUTA secretary, Prof Najmul Islam.

In fact, the trouble started on Tuesday when a group of Hindu students, led by Ajay Singh and some BJP office bearers were allegedly assaulted by AMUSU students when they were protesting at Faiz gate seeking cancellation of the proposed visit of Owaisi.

Five vehicles belonging to protestors were vandalised and one was set on fire by the students belonging to another community.

As per police sources, the violence broke out after Manish Kumar, a BTech (final Year) student was assaulted by one Mohammad Imran of Suleman hostel of AMU after Kumar came out in support of protestors.

The police sources said that even two-three round firing was also done by the students during trouble on campus.