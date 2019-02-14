BJP calls Tharoor 'Love Guru' after he says Valentine's Day is 'Kamadeva Divas'

By Online Desk

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted a piece of advice on Thursday to all those celebrating Valentine's Day. Targeting the Sangh Parivar, Tharoor said, "Happy Valentines Day. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of Kamadeva Divas."

Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas ! https://t.co/US9D1unBwz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2019

The tweet almost immediately garnered reactions from the troll brigade and other politicians. Responding to his tweet, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Shashi Tharoor bhai toh Love Guru hain. Ab koi Valentine day ka virodh kare toh Love Guru to uska virodh karega." (Shashi Tharoor is Love Guru, If someone protests against Valentine's Day, he will protest against them.)

MA Naqvi on S Tharoor's tweet 'If Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you're celebrating Indian tradition of Kamadeva Divas':Shashi Tharoor bhai toh Love Guru hain. Ab koi Valentine day ka virodh kare toh Love Guru to uska virodh karega pic.twitter.com/EwGl7aG3DR — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

In the past, organisations like Bajrang Dal have disrupted public peace on Valentine's Day, discouraging youngsters from celebrating it.

Continuing their annual opposition to the observance of Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s youth wing Bajrang Dal has called for a ban this year too, urging police to close down parks while asking ‘lovers’ to refrain from ‘vulgar’ activities.

A couple of days before Valentine's Day, members of the organisation, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), shot off notices to pubs and restaurants in Telangana threatening sit-ins before them if owners refused to comply with the diktat.