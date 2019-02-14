Home Nation

BJP calls Tharoor 'Love Guru' after he says Valentine's Day is 'Kamadeva Divas'

Continuing their annual opposition to the observance of Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s youth wing Bajrang Dal has called for a ban this year too

Published: 14th February 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted a piece of advice on Thursday to all those celebrating Valentine's Day. Targeting the Sangh Parivar, Tharoor said, "Happy Valentines Day. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of Kamadeva Divas."

The tweet almost immediately garnered reactions from the troll brigade and other politicians. Responding to his tweet, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Shashi Tharoor bhai toh Love Guru hain. Ab koi Valentine day ka virodh kare toh Love Guru to uska virodh karega." (Shashi Tharoor is Love Guru, If someone protests against Valentine's Day, he will protest against them.)

In the past, organisations like Bajrang Dal have disrupted public peace on Valentine's Day, discouraging youngsters from celebrating it.

Continuing their annual opposition to the observance of Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s youth wing Bajrang Dal has called for a ban this year too, urging police to close down parks while asking ‘lovers’ to refrain from ‘vulgar’ activities. 

A couple of days before Valentine's Day, members of the organisation, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), shot off notices to pubs and restaurants in Telangana threatening sit-ins before them if owners refused to comply with the diktat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valentines Day Shashi Tharoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp