Home Nation

BJP MLA, former Goa Deputy CM Francis D'Souza dies

D'Souza, 64, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near here after undergoing surgery for cancer in the USA.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa Deputy CM Francis D'Souza

Former Goa Deputy CM Francis D'Souza (File | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Goa Deputy Chief Minister and current BJP MLA Francis D'Souza died Thursday evening, his party said.

D'Souza, 64, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near here after undergoing surgery for cancer in the USA.

With his death, the BJP's strength in the 40-member Goa assembly comes down to 13.

"I am deeply saddened by the news...I extend my deepest sympathies to his family. May the departed soul be at peace," said South Goa BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar on Twitter, announcing the news of D'Souza's death.

State BJP spokesman Damodar Naik said D'Souza died at the hospital.

"We lost an iconic leader who started his career from scratch as councillor and rose to a topmost post," Naik said.

"He is an icon for all the upcoming leaders as to how a person should be, and he was loyal to the party till his last breath," he said.

D'Souza had been dropped from the current Manohar Parrikar-led Goa government along with Pandurang Madkaikar on health grounds when he was being treated in the United States.

He was elected to Goa Legislative Assembly in 1999 as Goa Rajiv Congress party candidate, and joined the BJP and was elected to the assembly in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 from Mapusa.

D'Souza was appointed deputy Chief Minister when BJP formed a government in 2012 under Manohar Parrikar's leadership.

He continued in that post in the Laxmikant Parsekar-led cabinet too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Francis DSouza Goa BJP Francis DSouza death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp