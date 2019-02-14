Bombay High Court seeks government response on PIL against PUBG

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and the Centre to respond to a public interest litigation seeking children be prohibited from playing the mobile game PUBG at school.

A bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar sought suggestions from the state and the Union government on how to deal with the problem of violence and aggression among children, which the PIL alleged the game leads to.

The petition has been filed by an eleven-year-old boy through his mother.

Advocate Tanveer Nizam, the petitioner's lawyer, demanded that children be prohibited from playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at school at least.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the Union government to form an 'online ethics review committee' for periodical checking of such violence-oriented online content.

The game has children and adults addicted, it promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying, the PIL alleged.