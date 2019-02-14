Home Nation

CAG report on Rafale deal could have been manipulated: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena is the BJP's alliance partner in Maharashtra as well as in the Centre, though it frequently attacks the saffron party.

Published: 14th February 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Wednesday questioned the veracity of the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report on the Rafale jet deal, saying it could have been manipulated.

The Sena is the BJP's alliance partner in Maharashtra as well as in the Centre, though it frequently attacks the saffron party.

Speaking to the media here, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande asked why the Union government did not accept the demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the fighter jet deal.

ALSO READ: CAG report on Rafale does not mention dissenting note, not worth paper its written on, says Rahul Gandhi

Opposition parties led by the Congress in the past had called for a JPC probe.

The CAG report submitted in the Parliament earlier in the day said the deal negotiated by the NDA government to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets was 2.

86 per cent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 negotiation.

"There is a possibility of manipulation in the CAG report as has been in the case of other institutions. The CBI and ED have been misused in the past. The BJP is doing what the Congress did," Kayande alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal Rafale Rafale jet deal Shiv Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp