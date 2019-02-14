CAG report on Rafale deal could have been manipulated: Shiv Sena

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Wednesday questioned the veracity of the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report on the Rafale jet deal, saying it could have been manipulated.

The Sena is the BJP's alliance partner in Maharashtra as well as in the Centre, though it frequently attacks the saffron party.

Speaking to the media here, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande asked why the Union government did not accept the demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the fighter jet deal.

ALSO READ: CAG report on Rafale does not mention dissenting note, not worth paper its written on, says Rahul Gandhi

Opposition parties led by the Congress in the past had called for a JPC probe.

The CAG report submitted in the Parliament earlier in the day said the deal negotiated by the NDA government to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets was 2.

86 per cent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 negotiation.

"There is a possibility of manipulation in the CAG report as has been in the case of other institutions. The CBI and ED have been misused in the past. The BJP is doing what the Congress did," Kayande alleged.