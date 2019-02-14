Home Nation

CBSE papers to offer more choice of questions this year

In addition, students who write creative answers with relevant information, instead of patterned answers learnt from textbooks, will be rated highly.

Representational image of CBSE schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to students prepping for the Class X and XII exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that from this year, nearly 33 per cent of questions would offer candidates a choice of questions they need to answer. This means that if a student needs to answer 10 questions, the paper would offer 13.

“Earlier, this choice was given only in about 10 per cent of questions, but the move this year is to make exams more student-friendly and reduce stress levels,” said CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathy.

In addition, students who write creative answers with relevant information, instead of patterned answers learnt from textbooks, will be rated highly. The idea is to encourage competence and experiential learning, as against rote learning, said Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations. “Nearly 1 lakh evaluators are being trained on this so students who think differently are at no disadvantage and are rewarded for their effort,” he added.

In the wake of last year’s question-paper-leak controversy, several security measures, such as geo-tagging question papers at every step of movement, will also be adopted.

About 18 lakh students are set to appear for the Class X exams, and 13 lakh for the Class XII exams this year. Exams for minor subjects begin on Feb 15, and those for core subjects begin on March 2.

How security will be boosted

  • Real-time geo-monitoring of question papers
  • Centre superintendents to be in charge of question-paper security
  • All centres to have observers from outside
  • Students can’t enter after 10 am
  • Cops, pvt security guards to be at exam centres
  • Even staff can’t carry phones, e-gadgets
  • Encrypted question papers for some minor subjects
