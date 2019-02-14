Home Nation

Decision on quota stir likely in evening, says Gujjar leader Bainsla

The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a bill giving a five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said Thursday a decision on ending the protests over a government quota for his community may be taken in the evening after studying the bill passed on the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a bill giving a five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

The Gujjar protests led by community leader Bainsla entered its seventh day in the state even after the passage of the bill Wednesday.

IAS Neeraj K Pawan handed over a copy of the bill and the resolution passed by the Assembly and government-issued notification to Bainsla at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur, where he is sitting along with his supporters since last Friday.

"Any decision will be taken after examining the bill and the notification. The decision may be taken in the evening," Bainsla told reporters.

The Delhi-Mumbai rail line and several highways and roads are blocked due to the agitation. The protesters blocked a highway near Masuda in Ajmer on Thursday. Several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the agitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Assembly Kirori Singh Bainsla Gujjar protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp