Deve Gowda says he had offered to resign from Lok Sabha​ after Modi's win but PM asked him to continue

When the BJP ended up winning 282 seats, he went to see Narendra Modi to offer his resignation, Deve Gowda said.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said in Lok Sabha Wednesday that he had offered his resignation as a member to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP's win in 2014 as he had said that he would quit if Modi gets more than 276 seats in the elections.

Modi, however, asked him to continue as he was one of the more senior members of the House, he said in his speech during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha which saw leaders of different parties including the Prime Minister sharing their experiences and views.

The JD(S) leader also referred to the Congress' return to power in 2004 and said its then president Sonia Gandhi was unable to become the prime minister, to which Gandhi, who sat near him, quickly replied that "I didn't want to".

Deve Gowda then corrected himself, saying this was not her desire.

Referring to the 2014 polls, he said, "In the elections there is some exchange of words. If you (Modi) get more than 276 seats, I am going to resign. This is what I said." 

When the BJP ended up winning 282 seats, he went to see Modi to offer his resignation, Deve Gowda said.

"He (Modi) told me that don't take it seriously. You are one of the experienced politicians, you must not resign. I met him three-four times. I have no grouse against anybody," he said while Modi was sitting in the House.

  • Bhatt Ramesh
    It is very clear that politicians truely have elephants teeth mean something and say something. We should decide by our own view.and should not be carried away with what politicians say.
    5 hours ago reply
